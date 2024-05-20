Back to top

iPower Inc. (IPW) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, iPower Inc. (IPW - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. IPW recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

IPW could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 622.5% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account IPW's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for IPW

Investors may want to watch IPW for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


