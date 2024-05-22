BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
BJ's Wholesale Club (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $80.78 in the previous session. BJ's Wholesale Club has gained 21.1% since the start of the year compared to the -1.2% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 8.6% return for the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. BJ Quick Quote BJ - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 7, 2024, BJ's reported EPS of $1.11 versus consensus estimate of $1.06 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.32%.
For the current fiscal year, BJ's is expected to post earnings of $3.91 per share on $20.54 billion in revenues. This represents a -1.26% change in EPS on a 3.42% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.26 per share on $21.81 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.18% and 6.18%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
BJ's may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
BJ's has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 20.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 19.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.1X versus its peer group's average of 6.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 3.49. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, BJ's currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if BJ's fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though BJ's shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.
How Does BJ Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of BJ have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
H&R Block, Inc. (. HRB has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D. HRB Quick Quote HRB - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. H&R Block, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 6.01%, and for the current fiscal year, HRB is expected to post earnings of $4.74 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
Shares of H&R Block, Inc. have gained 12.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.41X and a P/CF of 11.07X.
The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 38% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BJ and HRB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
