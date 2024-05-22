Back to top

Is SPAR Group (SGRP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

SPAR Group (SGRP - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SGRP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8, which compares to its industry's average of 19.37. Over the past year, SGRP's Forward P/E has been as high as 32.50 and as low as 8, with a median of 16.05.

Investors should also recognize that SGRP has a P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.02. Over the past year, SGRP's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.61.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in SPAR Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SGRP is an impressive value stock right now.


