We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dorman Products (DORM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dorman Products is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 108 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorman Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, DORM has moved about 10.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 14%. As we can see, Dorman Products is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 22.8% year-to-date.
In Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Dorman Products is a member of the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that DORM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #229. The industry has moved +4.5% year to date.
Dorman Products and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.