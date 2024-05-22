We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Evergy (EVRG) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Evergy Inc (EVRG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Evergy Inc is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 106 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Evergy Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRG's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that EVRG has returned about 5.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -0.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Evergy Inc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MGE (MGEE - Free Report) . The stock is up 12.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for MGE's current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Evergy Inc belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that EVRG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. MGE is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Evergy Inc and MGE. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.