Should iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
IMCG Quick Quote IMCG - Free Report) was launched on 06/28/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $2.02 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.80%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 24% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Class A (
CRWD Quick Quote CRWD - Free Report) accounts for about 1.42% of total assets, followed by Trane Technologies Plc ( TT Quick Quote TT - Free Report) and Transdigm Group Inc ( TDG Quick Quote TDG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 11.18% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IMCG seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US MID CAP BROAD GROWTH INDX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth Index comprises of mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics.
The ETF has added roughly 8.12% so far this year and it's up approximately 23.27% in the last one year (as of 05/22/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $53.24 and $70.68.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 21.07% for the trailing three-year period. With about 309 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IMCG is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $13.28 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $14.36 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit

