Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R4 (PPUSX - Free Report) : 0.97% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PPUSX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. PPUSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.15%.

Putnam Small Cap Value C (PSLCX - Free Report) : 0.97% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. PSLCX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. PSLCX, with annual returns of 8.2% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

State Street Institutional US Equity Services (SUSSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.65%. Management fee: 0.39%. Five year annual return: 14.12%. SUSSX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Principal LgCp Gr I R4 (PPUSX) - free report >>

Putnam Small Cap Value C (PSLCX) - free report >>

State Street Instl US Equity Serv (SUSSX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings