Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Eagle Capital Appreciation I (HRCIX - Free Report) : 0.7% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. HRCIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. HRCIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.13%.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund R6 (JUEMX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUEMX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JUEMX, with annual returns of 14.91% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
American Funds Mutual Fund R4 (RMFEX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.62%. Management fee: 0.23%. Five year annual return: 8.97%. RMFEX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.