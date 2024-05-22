We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Byrna Technologies Inc. is one of 315 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byrna Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYRN's full-year earnings has moved 83.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BYRN has gained about 74.8% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 6.9%. This means that Byrna Technologies Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.9%.
For ABM Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Byrna Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 173 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.5% so far this year, meaning that BYRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, ABM Industries belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +6.9% year to date.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Byrna Technologies Inc. and ABM Industries as they attempt to continue their solid performance.