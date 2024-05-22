Analog Devices Inc. ( ADI Quick Quote ADI - Free Report) has reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The bottom line declined 51% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $2.16 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 billion. The top line fell 34% from the year-ago quarter. Softness in the communications, consumer, automotive and industrial end-markets was a major negative. Revenues by End Markets Industrial: The market generated revenues of $1.01 billion (accounting for 47% of the total revenues), which fell 44% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $965.7 million. Communications: Revenues from the market were $240.78 million (11% of revenues), decreasing 45% from the year-ago quarter. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253.6 million. Automotive: Revenues from the market summed up to $658.24 million (30% of revenues), down 10% from the year-ago quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $652.8 million. Consumer: The market generated revenues of $245.18 million (11% of revenues), reflecting a 9% decline from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $232.3 million. Operating Details
Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Fall Y/Y
Analog Devices Inc. (ADI - Free Report) has reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The bottom line declined 51% from the year-ago quarter.
Revenues of $2.16 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 billion. The top line fell 34% from the year-ago quarter.
Softness in the communications, consumer, automotive and industrial end-markets was a major negative.
Revenues by End Markets
Industrial: The market generated revenues of $1.01 billion (accounting for 47% of the total revenues), which fell 44% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $965.7 million.
Communications: Revenues from the market were $240.78 million (11% of revenues), decreasing 45% from the year-ago quarter. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253.6 million.
Automotive: Revenues from the market summed up to $658.24 million (30% of revenues), down 10% from the year-ago quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $652.8 million.
Consumer: The market generated revenues of $245.18 million (11% of revenues), reflecting a 9% decline from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $232.3 million.
Operating Details
The adjusted gross margin contracted 700 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 66.7%.
Adjusted operating expenses were $597.74 million, down 18.5% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses were 27.7%, expanding 520 bps year over year.
The adjusted operating margin was 39% in the reported quarter, significantly lower than 51.2% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of May 4, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.94 billion, up from $1.3 billion as of Feb 3, 2024.
The long-term debt was $6.61 billion at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2024 compared with $5.95 billion at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2024.
Net cash provided by operations was $808 million in the reported quarter, down from $1.14 billion in the prior fiscal quarter.
ADI generated $620 million of free cash flow in the fiscal second quarter.
Analog Devices returned $678 million to its shareholders in the fiscal second quarter, of which dividend payments accounted for $456 million and repurchased shares amounted to $222 million.
Guidance
For third-quarter fiscal 2024, ADI expects revenues of $2.27 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.16 billion.
Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.50 (+/- $0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pinned at $1.35 per share.
Analog Devices anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin of 40% (+/- 100 bps).
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) and Intuit (INTU - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Shares of Dell Technologies have gained 93.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for DELL is 12%.
Shares of CrowdStrike have gained 36.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRWD is currently projected at 22.31%.
Shares of Intuit have gained 7.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for INTU is 14.57%.