Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)?
The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES - Free Report) was launched on 06/19/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy - Equipment and services segment of the equity market.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Equipment and services is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $300.70 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Equipment and services segment of the equity market. XES seeks to match the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX,NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Oil & Gas Equipment Index is a modified equal weight index.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.74%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Transocean Ltd (RIG - Free Report) accounts for about 4.59% of total assets, followed by Technipfmc Plc (FTI - Free Report) and Tidewater Inc (TDW - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 42.92% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has added roughly 9.37% so far, and it's up approximately 28.05% over the last 12 months (as of 05/23/2024). XES has traded between $67.10 and $99.83 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.83 and standard deviation of 41.25% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 35 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XES is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index and the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH - Free Report) tracks MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index. IShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has $264.56 million in assets, VanEck Oil Services ETF has $1.89 billion. IEZ has an expense ratio of 0.40% and OIH charges 0.35%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.