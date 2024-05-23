We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Canada Goose (GOOS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Canada Goose (GOOS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Canada Goose is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Canada Goose is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOS' full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, GOOS has gained about 16.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 10.2% on average. This shows that Canada Goose is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15%.
The consensus estimate for Hagerty, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 34.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Canada Goose belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.8% so far this year, so GOOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Hagerty, Inc. however, belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #174. The industry has moved +4.4% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Canada Goose and Hagerty, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.