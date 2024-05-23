We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Itron (ITRI) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Itron (ITRI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Itron is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Itron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRI's full-year earnings has moved 26.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ITRI has returned 42.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 16.9% on average. This means that Itron is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Amtech Systems (ASYS - Free Report) . The stock is up 27.4% year-to-date.
For Amtech Systems, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Itron belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.7% so far this year, so ITRI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Amtech Systems falls under the Semiconductor - General industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +65.7%.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Itron and Amtech Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.