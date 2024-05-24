We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Caleres Inc. (CAL) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Caleres Inc. (CAL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 11.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $665.45 million, increasing 0.4% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Caleres Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Famous Footwear' stands at $347.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Brand Portfolio' will reach $332.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit / (loss)- Brand Portfolio' at $148.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $143.86 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Gross profit / (loss)- Famous Footwear' to come in at $158.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $159.13 million.
Shares of Caleres Inc. have experienced a change of -0.6% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.