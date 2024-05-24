We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Intellicheck Mobilisa (IDN) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDN's full-year earnings has moved 150% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, IDN has returned 62.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 14.2% on average. This shows that Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Napco (NSSC - Free Report) . The stock is up 42% year-to-date.
In Napco's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.7% this year, meaning that IDN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Napco is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and Napco. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.