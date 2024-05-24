We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is EMCOR Group (EME) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Emcor Group is one of 94 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 28.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, EME has gained about 81.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 8.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Emcor Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 60.8%.
Over the past three months, Comfort Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 59.5% so far this year, so EME is performing better in this area.
Comfort Systems, however, belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #58. The industry has moved +15.9% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Emcor Group and Comfort Systems. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.