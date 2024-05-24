We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Arq, Inc. (ARQ) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Arq, Inc. (ARQ - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Arq, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arq, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARQ's full-year earnings has moved 41.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ARQ has gained about 133.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Arq, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 76.8%.
For GigaCloud Technology Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 45.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Arq, Inc. belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.3% so far this year, meaning that ARQ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 173-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved +14.2% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Arq, Inc. and GigaCloud Technology Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.