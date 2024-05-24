We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Oshkosh (OSK) This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Oshkosh is one of 108 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Oshkosh is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, OSK has returned 6.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 15.5% on average. This shows that Oshkosh is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AB Volvo (VLVLY - Free Report) . The stock is up 2% year-to-date.
In AB Volvo's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Oshkosh belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.6% so far this year, so OSK is performing better in this area. AB Volvo is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Oshkosh and AB Volvo. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.