Is Kirby (KEX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kirby (KEX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Kirby is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kirby is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEX's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, KEX has gained about 56% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -1.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kirby is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) . The stock is up 9.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Dorian LPG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Kirby belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.3% so far this year, meaning that KEX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Dorian LPG is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Kirby and Dorian LPG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.