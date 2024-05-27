We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CareCloud (CCLD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CareCloud, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1046 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CareCloud, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCLD's full-year earnings has moved 137.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CCLD has returned 67.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 4.3%. As we can see, CareCloud, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Heron Therapeutics (HRTX - Free Report) . The stock is up 102.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics' current year EPS has increased 79.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CareCloud, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 16.7% so far this year, so CCLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Heron Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 184-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved -8.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track CareCloud, Inc. and Heron Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.