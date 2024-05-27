We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brinker International (EAT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Brinker International is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brinker International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, EAT has gained about 53.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 9.7% on average. This means that Brinker International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) . The stock has returned 38.1% year-to-date.
In Texas Roadhouse's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Brinker International is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.8% so far this year, meaning that EAT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Texas Roadhouse is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Brinker International and Texas Roadhouse. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.