Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Cabot (CBT) This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cabot (CBT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cabot is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cabot is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CBT has moved about 22.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 0.5%. This means that Cabot is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) . The stock has returned 5.2% year-to-date.
For Cal-Maine Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cabot belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.6% so far this year, so CBT is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Cal-Maine Foods falls under the Agriculture - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.4%.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Cabot and Cal-Maine Foods. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.