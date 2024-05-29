We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should You Buy Helios Technologies (HLIO) After Golden Cross?
From a technical perspective, Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. HLIO's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.
There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.
A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.
HLIO could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 7.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider HLIO's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 1 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.
Investors may want to watch HLIO for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.