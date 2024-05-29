We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Will Top-Line Improvement Aid UiPath's (PATH) Q1 Earnings?
UiPath Inc. (PATH - Free Report) is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 29, after the bell.
We expect a significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by its strong business model that ensures efficient delivery of its end-to-end automation platform services. Product excellence and customer growth have been helping the company and we expect these to continue.
UiPath's products have been instrumental in the evolution of its platform, distinguishing it from competitors and bridging AI and automation to achieve tangible outcomes. This platform also empowers the company to secure larger, more strategic deals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $332.8 million, indicating 15% year-over-year growth.
Revenue growth, expense management and operating discipline have positively impacted the bottom line in the quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 11 cents per share, indicating no change when compared with the year ago actual figure.
UiPath carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
