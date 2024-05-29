Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 29, 2024

  • Apple Inc.’s ((AAPL - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.1% following news that the company’s iPhone sales in China surged 52% year over year in April.
  • Shares of GameStop Corp. ((GME - Free Report) ) soared 25.2% after the company said that it had raised $933 million by selling 45 million shares as part of an "at-the-market" offering.
  • Hess Corp.’s ((HES - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.4% after its shareholders approved the $53 billion merger deal with Chevron Corp. ((CVX - Free Report) ).
  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. ((AAL - Free Report) ) tumbled 2.9% after it reduced second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share to the range of $1-$1.15 from $1.15-$1.45 estimated earlier. 

