Should You Invest in the VanEck Retail ETF (RTH)?

Launched on 12/20/2011, the VanEck Retail ETF (
RTH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Retail segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Retail is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Van Eck. It has amassed assets over $202.30 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Retail segment of the equity market. RTH seeks to match the performance of the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index before fees and expenses.
The MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, on-line, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers and food and other staples retailers.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.01%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 58.70% of the portfolio. Consumer Staples and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc (
AMZN) accounts for about 21% of total assets, followed by Home Depot Inc/the (HD) and Costco Wholesale Corp (COST).
The top 10 holdings account for about 72.04% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the VanEck Retail ETF has added about 5.37% so far, and is up about 21.28% over the last 12 months (as of 05/29/2024). RTH has traded between $162.97 and $212.29 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 18.13% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 27 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
VanEck Retail ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RTH is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Amplify Online Retail ETF (
IBUY) tracks EQM Online Retail Index and the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) tracks S&P Retail Select Industry Index. Amplify Online Retail ETF has $171.30 million in assets, SPDR S&P Retail ETF has $405.54 million. IBUY has an expense ratio of 0.65% and XRT charges 0.35%. Bottom Line
