Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AppLovin (APP) This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AppLovin (APP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AppLovin is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved 19.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, APP has moved about 108.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 5.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AppLovin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) . The stock has returned 156.4% year-to-date.
For SPAR Group, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 50% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, AppLovin belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.6% this year, meaning that APP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, SPAR Group, Inc. falls under the Business - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #144. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14.6%.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to AppLovin and SPAR Group, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.