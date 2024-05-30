We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Can NVIDIA's AI Chip Dominance Continue?
Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , arguably the most important company in the world today, have surged more than 135% this year, following a nearly 240% increase in 2023.
The company reported impressive results last week, exceeding sky high expectations as demand for its AI chips continues to grow exponentially.
Deep-pocketed clients, particularly tech giants Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) as well as well-funded AI startups, are scrambling for NVIDIA's GPUs as the AI race heats up.
NVIDIA currently controls over 80% of the market for cutting-edge chips used to train and run large language models. The biggest question for investors now is whether this dominance can be sustained and for how long.
While NVIDIA's GPUs are unmatched for training AI models, chips from competitors like Intel and AMD can be used for inference after models are trained.
NVIDIA appears to have a strong position in the inference market as well, but it could face increased competition in the coming years. Additionally, large technology companies are designing their own chips, potentially reducing their reliance on NVIDIA.
NVIDIA's chips are already significantly ahead of the competition, with the company planning to launch even more improved chips annually.
What truly sets NVIDIA apart is its comprehensive AI ecosystem, which includes its CUDA software and leading networking technology.
NVIDIA has invested heavily in CUDA for over almost two decades, and boasts the best chip networking technology thanks to its acquisition of Mellanox in 2019.
Any rival aiming to gain dominance in the industry will need to develop best-in-class hardware, software, and networking technology, a significant challenge.
Furthermore, NVIDIA has access to a large share of TSMC's (TSM - Free Report) advanced manufacturing capabilities, making it difficult for competitors to secure similar allocations.
Please watch the short video to learn more.