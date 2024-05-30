We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.37 billion, representing a decrease of 2.1% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bath & Body Works metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP)' stands at 1,860. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,810 in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP)' at 111. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 109 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP)' to reach 1,749. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,701.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bath & Body Works here>>>
Bath & Body Works shares have witnessed a change of +11.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BBWI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>