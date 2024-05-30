Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Chewy (CHWY) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, CHWY broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of CHWY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 42.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that CHWY could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at CHWY's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on CHWY for more gains in the near future.


