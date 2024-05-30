We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cool Company Ltd. is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cool Company Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLCO's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CLCO has returned about 2.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 4.2% on average. This shows that Cool Company Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) . The stock is up 71.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Navios Maritime Partners LP's current year EPS has increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cool Company Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.6% so far this year, meaning that CLCO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Navios Maritime Partners LP is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Cool Company Ltd. and Navios Maritime Partners LP. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.