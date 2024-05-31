Back to top

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Advisor Value Strategies K (FVSKX - Free Report) . FVSKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.77%, management fee of 0.68%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.63%.

American Century One Chce (AOVIX - Free Report) : 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. AOVIX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. AOVIX, with annual returns of 8.35% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MassMutual Premier Small/Mid Cap Opportunities A (DLBMX - Free Report) : 1.22% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. DLBMX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.4% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


