We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Campbell (CPB) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.34 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Campbell metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Meals and Beverages' stands at $1.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Snacks' should arrive at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Meals and Beverages' to reach $203.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $182 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Snacks' of $162.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $179 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Campbell here>>>
Over the past month, Campbell shares have recorded returns of -5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>