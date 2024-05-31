We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Sterling Infrastructure is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 94 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sterling Infrastructure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, STRL has gained about 41.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 8.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Sterling Infrastructure is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Construction sector, Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 148.2%.
In Tutor Perini's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Sterling Infrastructure is a member of the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.4% so far this year, so STRL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Tutor Perini falls under the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #2. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +63.1%.
Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Sterling Infrastructure and Tutor Perini as they attempt to continue their solid performance.