Is SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
SharkNinja, Inc. is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SN's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that SN has returned about 49.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 3% on average. As we can see, SharkNinja, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 68%.
For DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, SharkNinja, Inc. belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #212 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.9% so far this year, so SN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.6%.
SharkNinja, Inc. and DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.