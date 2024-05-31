We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. American Coastal Insurance (ACIC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
American Coastal Insurance is a member of our Finance group, which includes 854 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Coastal Insurance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACIC's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ACIC has returned 26.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Coastal Insurance is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.5%.
Over the past three months, Crescent Capital BDC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, American Coastal Insurance belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.6% so far this year, so ACIC is performing better in this area.
Crescent Capital BDC, however, belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #98. The industry has moved +6.8% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track American Coastal Insurance and Crescent Capital BDC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.