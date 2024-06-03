We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Smucker (SJM) Soars 3.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Smucker (SJM - Free Report) shares rallied 3.4% in the last trading session to close at $111.64. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.3% loss over the past four weeks.
Smucker has been benefiting from strong demand across brands and categories, along with favorable net price realization. Core priorities, such as driving commercial excellence, reshaping portfolio and streamlining cost structure have been working well.
This food maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.25 billion, up 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Smucker, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SJM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Smucker is part of the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. McCormick (MKC - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.1% higher at $72.22. MKC has returned -5.9% in the past month.
For McCormick
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.60. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. McCormick currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).