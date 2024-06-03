Back to top

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider DFA Selectively Hedged Global Equity I (DSHGX - Free Report) . DSHGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.32%, management fee of 0.24%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.13%.

Janus Henderson Europe Focus I (HFEIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 1%. HFEIX is a Europe - Equity mutual fund investing in stocks across the vast European continent. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.24% over the last five years.

USAA Aggressive Growth Fund Institutional (UIAGX - Free Report) : 0.57% expense ratio and 0.28% management fee. UIAGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.11% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


