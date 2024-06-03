We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about DocuSign (DOCU) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. Revenues are expected to be $706.07 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific DocuSign metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Professional services and other' will reach $18.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription' to come in at $687.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP billings' will reach $689.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $674.76 million.
Analysts forecast 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' to reach $577.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $544.89 million in the same quarter last year.
