Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of
Signet ( have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 16.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $109.53 in the previous session. Signet has gained 2.1% since the start of the year compared to the 9.3% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -2.1% return for the Zacks Retail - Jewelry industry. SIG Quick Quote SIG - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 20, 2024, Signet reported EPS of $6.73 versus consensus estimate of $6.33 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 2.51%.
For the current fiscal year, Signet is expected to post earnings of $10.60 per share on $6.86 billion in revenues. This represents a 2.22% change in EPS on a -4.34% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.06 per share on $7.05 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.82% and 2.76%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Signet may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Signet has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 21.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 6.7X versus its peer group's average of 14.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Signet passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Signet shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.
How Does SIG Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of SIG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Envela Corporation (. ELA has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C. ELA Quick Quote ELA - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Envela Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 133.33%, and for the current fiscal year, ELA is expected to post earnings of $0.18 per share on revenue of $157.1 million.
Shares of Envela Corporation have gained 5.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 26.22X and a P/CF of 14.81X.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is in the top 12% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SIG and ELA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
