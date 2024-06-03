Curious about ABM Industries (ABM) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries (
to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 13.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2 billion, up 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ABM Industries metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Business & Industry' will likely reach $978.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Aviation' will reach $234.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Education' will reach $219.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution' to come in at $376.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Technical Solutions' reaching $176.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Operating profit- Business & Industry' to reach $68.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.20 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Aviation' should arrive at $12.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.60 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution' stands at $35.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.80 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit- Technical Solutions' will reach $10.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.20 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Education' should come in at $11.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of ABM Industries have experienced a change of +5.6% in the past month compared to the +5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.
