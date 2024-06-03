Are Investors Undervaluing B2Gold Corp (BTG) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is B2Gold Corp (BTG - Free Report) . BTG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.36, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.18. BTG's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.69 and as low as 8.12, with a median of 10.18, all within the past year.
BTG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.33. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BTG's industry has an average PEG of 0.45 right now. Over the last 12 months, BTG's PEG has been as high as 5.29 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 1.43.
Another notable valuation metric for BTG is its P/B ratio of 0.94. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.26. Over the past year, BTG's P/B has been as high as 1.57 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.97.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BTG has a P/S ratio of 1.9. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.75.
Finally, investors should note that BTG has a P/CF ratio of 10.37. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BTG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.83. BTG's P/CF has been as high as 10.77 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 6.17, all within the past year.
Investors could also keep in mind Centerra Gold (CGAU - Free Report) , an Mining - Gold stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Shares of Centerra Gold currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 10.15, and its PEG ratio is 0.71. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 15.18 and 0.45.
Over the past year, CGAU's P/E has been as high as 212.86, as low as 9.76, with a median of 14.81; its PEG ratio has been as high as 11.30, as low as 0.55, with a median of 1.43 during the same time period.
Furthermore, Centerra Gold holds a P/B ratio of 0.89 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.26. CGAU's P/B has been as high as 0.96, as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.74 over the past 12 months.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in B2Gold Corp and Centerra Gold's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTG and CGAU is an impressive value stock right now.