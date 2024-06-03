We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing KB Home (KBH) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is KB Home (KBH - Free Report) . KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.36, which compares to its industry's average of 10.05. Over the past year, KBH's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.59 and as low as 5.72, with a median of 7.97.
We also note that KBH holds a PEG ratio of 0.76. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. KBH's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.80. KBH's PEG has been as high as 1.35 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.82, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that KBH has a P/B ratio of 1.37. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.68. Over the past year, KBH's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.16.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KBH has a P/S ratio of 0.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.99.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that KBH has a P/CF ratio of 8.50. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. KBH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.26. Over the past 52 weeks, KBH's P/CF has been as high as 9.04 and as low as 4.53, with a median of 6.47.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in KB Home's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KBH is an impressive value stock right now.