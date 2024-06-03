We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Audioeye (AEYE) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
AudioEye is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 134.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AEYE has moved about 342.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 15.7%. This means that AudioEye is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 47.6%.
Over the past three months, Camtek's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 138 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.1% so far this year, meaning that AEYE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Camtek belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #236. The industry has moved -8.5% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on AudioEye and Camtek as they attempt to continue their solid performance.