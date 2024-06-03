We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Mach Natural Resources LP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mach Natural Resources LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNR's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that MNR has returned about 16.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 9%. This shows that Mach Natural Resources LP is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SM Energy (SM - Free Report) . The stock is up 30.2% year-to-date.
In SM Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Mach Natural Resources LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8% so far this year, so MNR is performing better in this area. SM Energy is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mach Natural Resources LP and SM Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.