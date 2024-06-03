We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 854 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that IBKR has returned about 51.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This shows that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) . The stock is up 4.9% year-to-date.
In Invesco Mortgage Capital's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.8% so far this year, so IBKR is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Invesco Mortgage Capital belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry. This 30-stock industry is currently ranked #205. The industry has moved -8.8% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital as they attempt to continue their solid performance.