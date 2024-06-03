We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hanesbrands (HBI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is HanesBrands (HBI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
HanesBrands is one of 285 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HanesBrands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBI's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, HBI has returned 14.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.8%. This means that HanesBrands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14.1% year-to-date.
For Royal Caribbean, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, HanesBrands is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.2% this year, meaning that HBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Royal Caribbean falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.9%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to HanesBrands and Royal Caribbean as they could maintain their solid performance.