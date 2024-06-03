We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Cava Group is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA's full-year earnings has moved 47.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CAVA has returned about 115.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 9.3% on average. As we can see, Cava Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gap (GPS - Free Report) . The stock is up 38.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Gap's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cava Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that CAVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Gap falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #79. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +25.9%.
Cava Group and Gap could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.