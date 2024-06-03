We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Entera Bio (ENTX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Entera Bio Ltd. is one of 1046 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Entera Bio Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENTX's full-year earnings has moved 66.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ENTX has returned about 275% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 4% on average. This means that Entera Bio Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
PetIQ (PETQ - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.1%.
Over the past three months, PetIQ's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Entera Bio Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 504 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.6% so far this year, meaning that ENTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, PetIQ falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 91 stocks and is ranked #99. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Entera Bio Ltd. and PetIQ as they could maintain their solid performance.