Sonoco (SON) Opens Technical & Engineering Facility in Ohio
Sonoco Products Company (SON - Free Report) announced that it opened a multimillion-dollar Metal Packaging Technical & Engineering Center in Columbus, OH. The move marks yet another milestone in the company's quest of excellence and dedication to high-quality, precision-manufactured metal packaging.
The new state-of-the-art center is located at 2850 Charter Street. This offers a concentrated center for providing design support, process development, technical services, engineering, and training. The 11,000-square-foot center includes laboratories, prototyping equipment, training areas and collaborative spaces. The company currency has 12 manufacturing operations across the United States.
Sonoco aims to improve collaboration and productivity in a unified workspace with the help of this new facility. It looks to bring together can manufacturers, brand owners, industry suppliers, and scientific partners to use cutting-edge technology and provide higher value to its customers.
SON reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.12 in the first quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08. The figure was within the company’s guidance of $1.05-$1.15. The bottom line fell 20% from the prior-year quarter.
Sonoco’s net sales were $1.64 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion. The top line fell 5% year over year on lower pricing. Overall volumes remained flat as lower volumes offset the gains from acquisitions.
Price Performance
SON shares have gained 3.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 17.9%.
